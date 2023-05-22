Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back.

It runs on the latest Android 12 operating system.

It has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available on the market at reasonable price. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, a mid-range chipset specifically designed for this device.

3 It has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. 3 The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back. 3 It runs on the latest Android 12 operating system.

The Galaxy A23 5G boasts a 2.21 GHz Octa-Core processor with the Adreno 619 GPU, offering excellent performance for its price range.

Featuring a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, the Galaxy A23 5G provides users with an immersive display experience.

The screen supports a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colors.

It runs on the latest Android 12 operating system, offering an up-to-date software experience.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A23 5G features a quad-camera setup.

The Galaxy A23 5G 5,000mAh battery provides enough power for a full day of use on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.21 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 695 5G SoC GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 25W





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

