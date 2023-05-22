Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back.
- It runs on the latest Android 12 operating system.
- It has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available on the market at reasonable price. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, a mid-range chipset specifically designed for this device.
The Galaxy A23 5G boasts a 2.21 GHz Octa-Core processor with the Adreno 619 GPU, offering excellent performance for its price range.
Featuring a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, the Galaxy A23 5G provides users with an immersive display experience.
The screen supports a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colors.
It runs on the latest Android 12 operating system, offering an up-to-date software experience.
In terms of photography, the Galaxy A23 5G features a quad-camera setup.
The Galaxy A23 5G 5,000mAh battery provides enough power for a full day of use on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.21 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 25W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,954,861[+0*]
DEATHS
6,879,918[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,913[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]