Vivo Y12s Price In Pakistan & Features

Vivo Y12s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y12s is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card up to 256 GB.

It has a 6.51-inch HD+ display and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels.

The device runs Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 10 Operating System..

The Vivo Y12s has a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

It also has a 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

Vivo Y12s specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacier Blue, Phantom Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging 5W





