Vivo Y12s Price In Pakistan & Features

- Vivo Y12s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
- It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y12s is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.
It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card up to 256 GB.
It has a 6.51-inch HD+ display and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels.
The device runs Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 10 Operating System..
The Vivo Y12s has a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.
It also has a 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-
Vivo Y12s specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacier Blue, Phantom Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging 5W
