Moldova: Pro-EU Rally Draws Thousands In Chisinau Amid Russia Tensions

A massive pro-EU rally was held in Moldova's capital Chisinau, organised by President Maia Sandu.

An estimated 75,000 people came out to support Ms Sandu's well-publicized bid for Moldova to join the EU.

Her pro-Western government has already accused Russia of inflaming tensions by helping Moldova's pro-Russian opposition party, Sor. Moscow denies involvement in the affairs of the country.

'We don't want to be on the outskirts of Europe anymore,' she declared, vowing that Moldova would join the European Union by 2030.

Moldova, too, 'does not want to be blackmailed by the Kremlin,' she told the throng, which waved EU flags and chanted pro-European slogans.

Ms Sandu accused Russia of conspiring to overthrow her administration with foreign 'saboteurs' in February, claiming the scheme would involve 'protests by the so-called opposition' aimed at 'overthrow the constitutional order.'

The claims were labelled 'completely unfounded and unsubstantiated' by Russia's foreign ministry.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic with a population of roughly 2.6 million people, sought to join the EU last year and became a candidate country in June 2022, alongside Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has expedited both countries' efforts to join the 27-nation bloc, not least because it provides protection against any Russian threat.

The war has had a significant impact on Moldova, with Russian missiles crossing into Moldovan airspace on many occasions on their way to Ukraine.

The country, which is sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, is also reliant on Russian gas, which Moscow took advantage of last year by cutting its supplies to Moldova in half.

Protests over increased gas and energy prices erupted, prompting Moldova's previous prime minister Natalia Gavrilita to resign earlier this year.

On Sunday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addressed the gathering, thanking them for resisting Russian threats by turning out in their hundreds.

According to her, the EU will welcome Moldova 'with open arms and open hearts,' and a 'Europe with Moldova can be stronger.'

She went on to say that the Moldovan government is 'slowly implementing reforms' that the EU needs in place before accession talks begin, including changes to the judicial system and a pledge to 'fight corruption at all levels.'

'We're very impressed, frankly speaking, by the progress so far,' Ms Metsola said.

According to Pew Research Centre research, current EU members were given candidature status on average 3.5 years after applying.

Ukraine and Moldova's bids were granted far more quickly, in less than four months, but full membership may still take some time.