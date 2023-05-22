Plane Crash In Croatia Claims Lives Of Three Dutch Nationals, Ministry Confirms

Three Dutch nationals killed in plane crash in northwestern Croatia.

Dutch-registered aircraft disappeared from radar during Slovenia to Croatia flight.

Crash occurred near Ogulin, causing fire damage to the wreckage.

Three Dutch nationals lost their lives in a plane crash in the mountainous area of northwestern Croatia According to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Croatian air investigators stated that the crash occurred near Ogulin, in a forest, around noon local time on Saturday.

The incident took place after a Dutch-registered aircraft vanished from radar during its journey from Maribor, Slovenia, to Pula on Croatia's Adriatic coast.

Chief air inspector Danko Petrin informed the media that all occupants of the plane perished in the crash, and the aircraft wreckage had suffered fire damage.

Due to the challenging accident location, DNA analysis will be required to determine the exact number of individuals involved. The pilot and two registered passengers were reported to be on board.

The Dutch foreign ministry confirmed that three Dutch nationals were among the casualties. Croatian investigators have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The crash site is difficult to access, and the area is known to have potential landmines, as stated by the Dutch ministry.







