Fatima Effendi Shines In New Family Photos

Fatima Effendi, a talented Pakistani television actress, has garnered a devoted fan base who greatly admires her performances. One of her recent drama serials, 'Baitiyaan,' received immense love from her fans.

Fatima is happily married to Kanwar Arsalan, and together they form a beautiful couple. They are blessed with two adorable sons named Almir and Mahbir. Additionally, the couple owns The Forest Restaurant.

Fatima and Kanwar frequently share new family pictures, showcasing their love and togetherness. They often spend their Sundays in a special way, and on a recent Sunday, they enjoyed a delightful brunch at a restaurant.

Fatima shared adorable pictures from this outing, as well as some clicks from a beach day. The gorgeous actress also treated her fans to glimpses of her saree look, adding to the excitement and admiration surrounding her.

On the work front, Fatima is soon to appear in the upcoming drama serial Adawat, directed by Jari Khushnood.