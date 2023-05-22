Noor Hassan Celebrates Birthday In The Company Of Close Friends

Noor Hassan recently celebrated his birthday.

He was accompanied by his close friends from the industry.

Among them were Hajra and Anoushay.

The talented Pakistani actor, Noor Hassan, recently celebrated his birthday in the company of his close friends from the media industry. Among them were Mehrunnisa and Nawal Saeed, who joined in the celebration of this special occasion.

Along with many other friends from the entertainment industry, Noor Hassan received heartfelt birthday wishes and shared memorable pictures on his Instagram account.

Mehrunnisa and Nawal Saeed also captured adorable moments from the intimate birthday gathering of the handsome and exceptionally talented Noor Hassan. Notably, Nawal Saeed, Hajra Yamin, and Mehrunnisa expressed their warm birthday greetings to the actor.

In one photo shared by the stars, Noor can be seen cutting his birthday cake. In other photos, Noor also posed with his friends from the industry.

On the professional front, Noor Hassan has appeared in several popular dramas in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Some of his notable dramas include Humsafar, Muqaddas, Saya e Dewar Bhi Nahi, Preet Na Kariyo Koi, Bay Dardi, Dil e Bereham, and many more.