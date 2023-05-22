Resham's Latest Dancing Video Receives Harsh Criticism

Resham is a well-known Pakistani actress.

She continues to be an active presence in the industry.

She mesmerized onlookers with their impressive dance moves.

Resham, a well-known Pakistani actress, has achieved great success in both the film and television industries. Initially starting her career with a TV channel, she quickly made a transition to movies and has never looked back. Even today, she continues to be an active presence in the industry, although she chooses her projects selectively.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Resham frequently graces various social events, much to the delight of her dedicated fans. Recently, she attended a friend's wedding in Lahore, where she wholeheartedly enjoyed the festivities alongside her designer and close friend, Faraz Mannan. The duo mesmerized onlookers with their impressive dance moves, showcasing Resham's unparalleled talent.

However, despite the joyous occasion, Resham faced severe criticism from certain individuals. They argued that her exuberance seemed disconnected from the harsh realities faced by the country during these challenging times. Many expressed their disapproval, suggesting that Resham appeared to live in an alternate world, seemingly unaware of the struggles endured by others.



