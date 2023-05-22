Sadia Imam Share Pictures From Family Events

Sadia Imam is a renowned Pakistani television actor and host

She attended a family wedding and shared glimpses of the event

Sadia has been sharing delightful moments

Sadia Imam a skilled Pakistani television actor and host, rose to fame through her successful performances, notably her debut project 'Uljhan.'

During the 1990s, her on-screen chemistry with Humayun Saeed garnered a significant fan following. Presently, Sadia is happily married to Adnan Haider, a prosperous businessman and professional chef, with their wedding taking place in 2012.

Sadia Imam's husband resides in Germany, but she has relocated to Pakistan along with her daughter Meerab. Currently, Sadia is enjoying precious moments with her family in Pakistan and has delighted her fans by sharing charming pictures from different family occasions.

Recently, she attended a family wedding and shared glimpses from the event, including adorable photographs with her daughter Meerab, which were shared on her official Instagram account.











