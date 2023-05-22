language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Sadia Imam Share Pictures From Family Events

Sadia Imam Share Pictures From Family Events

Web Desk 22 May , 2023 12:04 AM

Open In App
Sadia Imam Share Pictures From Family Events
  • Sadia Imam is a renowned Pakistani television actor and host
  • She attended a family wedding and shared glimpses of the event
  • Sadia has been sharing delightful moments

Sadia Imam a skilled Pakistani television actor and host, rose to fame through her successful performances, notably her debut project 'Uljhan.'

During the 1990s, her on-screen chemistry with Humayun Saeed garnered a significant fan following. Presently, Sadia is happily married to Adnan Haider, a prosperous businessman and professional chef, with their wedding taking place in 2012.

Sadia has been sharing delightful moments 3

Sadia has been sharing delightful moments

Sadia Imam is a renowned Pakistani television actor and host 3

Sadia Imam is a renowned Pakistani television actor and host

She attended a family wedding and shared glimpses of the event 3

She attended a family wedding and shared glimpses of the event

Sadia Imam's husband resides in Germany, but she has relocated to Pakistan along with her daughter Meerab. Currently, Sadia is enjoying precious moments with her family in Pakistan and has delighted her fans by sharing charming pictures from different family occasions.

Recently, she attended a family wedding and shared glimpses from the event, including adorable photographs with her daughter Meerab, which were shared on her official Instagram account.




End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,954,861[+0*]

DEATHS

6,879,918[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,913[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story