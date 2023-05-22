language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Sadia Imam Shares New Photos From Family Event

Sadia Imam Shares New Photos From Family Event

Web Desk 22 May , 2023 12:42 PM

Open In App
Sadia Imam Shares New Photos From Family Event
  • Sadia delighted her fans by sharing several adorable pictures.
  • She shared photos from her family event.
  • She poses with her daughter in one photo wearing a floral ethnic outfit.

Sadia Imam, a talented Pakistani television actor and host, gained fame through her successful PTV serials, including her debut project, 'Uljhan.' During the 1990s, her on-screen pairing with Humayun Saeed garnered a large fan following. In 2012, Sadia Imam tied the knot with Adnan Haider, a successful businessman and professional chef.

Although Sadia Imam's husband resides in Germany, she has chosen to relocate to Pakistan with her daughter, Meerab. Currently, Sadia Imam is enjoying precious moments with her family in Pakistan.

She poses with her daughter in one photo wearing a floral ethnic outfit. 5

She poses with her daughter in one photo wearing a floral ethnic outfit.

Sadia delighted her fans by sharing several adorable pictures. 5

Sadia delighted her fans by sharing several adorable pictures.

She shared photos from her family event. 5

She shared photos from her family event.

In others, she stood besides her family members for the photo. 5

In others, she stood besides her family members for the photo.

There was a constant smile on Sadia's face. 5

There was a constant smile on Sadia's face.

She has delighted her fans by sharing several adorable pictures from various family events, including a family wedding. The stunning actress has also shared heartwarming clicks featuring her daughter, Meerab.

In one photo, Sada poses with her daughter wearing a floral ethnic outfit. In other photos, Sadia Imam was seen standing beside her family member and posing for the photo. There is a constant smile on Sadia's face, which demonstrates how happy she is to be surrounded by her family members.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,989,562[+7,015*]

DEATHS

6,880,332[+13*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,913[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story