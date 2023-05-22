Sadia Imam Shares New Photos From Family Event

Sadia delighted her fans by sharing several adorable pictures.

She shared photos from her family event.

She poses with her daughter in one photo wearing a floral ethnic outfit.

Sadia Imam, a talented Pakistani television actor and host, gained fame through her successful PTV serials, including her debut project, 'Uljhan.' During the 1990s, her on-screen pairing with Humayun Saeed garnered a large fan following. In 2012, Sadia Imam tied the knot with Adnan Haider, a successful businessman and professional chef.

Although Sadia Imam's husband resides in Germany, she has chosen to relocate to Pakistan with her daughter, Meerab. Currently, Sadia Imam is enjoying precious moments with her family in Pakistan.

She has delighted her fans by sharing several adorable pictures from various family events, including a family wedding. The stunning actress has also shared heartwarming clicks featuring her daughter, Meerab.

