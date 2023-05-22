Three Palestinians Killed By Israeli Forces In Raid On Nablus

Israeli army kills three Palestinians in Balata refugee camp operation.

Palestinian Authority denounces the operation as a "massacre."

Israeli troops used bulldozers to seal the camp's entrances and razed some dwellings.

The Israeli army killed three Palestinian males during a large-scale operation on the Balata refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Muhammad Abu Zaytoun, 32, Fathi Abu Rizk, 30, and Abdullah Abu Hamdan, 24, were killed on Monday morning, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

According to the ministry, at least seven more Palestinians were hurt, including four with live gunfire, while dozens more were affected by tear gas inhalation.

Hundreds of Palestinians attended the burial march for the three men killed on Monday afternoon.

The raid on Monday was condemned as a 'massacre' by Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA) presidency.

“The continuous aggression on the city of Nablus, its villages and refugee camps by the occupation forces and extremist settlers, is a major war crime and collective punishment that must end immediately,” he said in a statement.

“The US administration’s silence on the occupation’s crimes encourages it to persist in its aggression,” continued Abu Rudeineh, warning that such attacks “will drag the region towards explosion.”

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers and special forces took part in the operation, which began about 1 a.m. (22:00 GMT on Sunday) and lasted until 5 a.m. (02:00 GMT).

Israeli troops used bulldozers to seal the camp's entrances and razed some dwellings. According to neighbours, they reportedly damaged some units and used anti-tank grenades.

Sources reported from the Balata refugee camp that at least seven homes have been demolished or damaged.

“The families here are remembering the 2002 invasion of Nablus. They felt the bullets had penetrated everything tonight,” said Budeiri, adding that ambulance crews were also targeted as they attempted to reach the wounded.

The Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila, said “Israeli occupation forces obstructed the work of paramedics and ambulances…while they were carrying out their humanitarian duty to transport the injured and provide them with treatment.”

In a statement, the Israeli army said it detained three Palestinian men 'suspected of involvement' in armed activity and confiscated weapons, but it made no mention of the fatalities. It also claimed to have discovered a 'explosives laboratory' in one of the camp's apartments.

The operation on Monday came after a car-ramming attack near Nablus on Sunday that injured an Israeli soldier.

The Balata refugee camp is the most populous in the occupied West Bank, with around 30,000 Palestinians living in a high population density area of approximately 60 acres (24 hectares).

On Monday, Israeli police invaded the Jenin refugee camp north of Nablus, arresting at least three Palestinian men.

Since June 2021, Israel has conducted near-daily raids and executions of Palestinians in the West Bank in an attempt to put a stop to a growing phenomenon of armed resistance.

In 2022, Israeli troops killed more than 170 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, including at least 30 children, in what was considered as the worst year for Palestinians living in those regions since 2006.

Israeli soldiers have murdered at least 156 Palestinians, including 26 children, since the beginning of 2023. The Israeli army killed 36 Palestinians during a four-day assault on the beleaguered Gaza Strip between May 9 and 13.