Philippine Post Office Building Destroyed By Ferocious Fire

Massive fire engulfs historic post office in Manila, Philippines.

Over 80 fire trucks dispatched by the Bureau of Fire Protection to combat the blaze.

Firefighters battle for over seven hours to gain control over the devastating inferno.

Officials have reported that a massive fire engulfed a historic post office in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, causing severe destruction.

The Bureau of Fire Protection dispatched over 80 fire trucks to the decades-old landmark following the outbreak of the blaze late on Sunday.

Thick, dark smoke rose several hundred meters into the air while flames engulfed the neo-classical Manila Central Post Office, situated near the Pasig River. Firefighters battled for over seven hours before finally gaining control over the devastating inferno.

Postmaster General Luis Carlos confirmed in an interview with DZBB radio that the entire Manila Central Post Office building, from the basement to the fifth floor, has been completely destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighting teams from various parts of the capital were mobilized to combat the blaze, resulting in one minor injury to a volunteer firefighter.

Originally constructed in 1926 and regarded as the 'grandest building' in Manila, the post office was reconstructed after being destroyed during World War II.

In 2018, it was officially recognized as an 'important cultural property' by the Philippine National Museum. Unfortunately, letters, parcels, and the postal agency's stamp collection housed in the building are believed to have been lost in the fire, according to Postmaster General Carlos.











