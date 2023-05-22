Chaudhy Wajahat Decides To Rejoin Shujaat Group Leaving Parvez Elahi

I don't think anyone else should talk after what I say

LAHORE: Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain on Monday decided to rejoin Chaudhry Shujaat Group of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, parting ways with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Bol News reported.

“I don't think anyone else should talk after what I say. I have no more any connection with the PTI,” Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain said adding that maybe those who made the cracks were fixing them.

He said Chaudhry Shujaat was like his elder brother and father.

“If someone is hurt by my words, I take back my words. I pray that the whole family will be reunited in the near future,” Chaudhry Wajahat said. The whole of Pakistan was condemning the incident of May 9, he said.

The senior politician and brother of Shujaat Hussain said the time proved that the decisions made were wrong. Chaudhry Shujaat was expected to welcome the returnees, he said.

He strongly condemned the attacks on military and civilian installations.

Chaudhry Shafay said from the beginning, they were of the opinion that the whole family should work together in politics.