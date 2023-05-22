ECP Playing Role Of PPP’s ‘B Team’, Says Hafiz Naeem

Hafiz Naeem said the ECP should take action against arrests

KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami (JI) Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was playing the role of B team of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bol News reported.

Talking to media, Hafiz Naeem said the ECP should take action against arrests of the people from the oath-taking ceremony, if it wanted to restore its reputation. “The PPP did not accept the mandate in 1977 and broke the country,” he said.

He said the Karachi mayor would be from the JI as its numbers were high. The ECP ran through citizens’ taxes, he said.

The JI chief said the chairmen and vice chairmen who came to take oath were arrested. How it was possible that you arrested people coming for taking oath, he said. The PPP, Sindh government had demonstrated fascism and started arrests, he said.

“The PTI has supported Jamaat-e-Islami and they will jointly contest the election of mayor. They captured many seats of the PTI. Briefcases went to Balcohistan, where horse trading took place. The PPP’s dream of making PPP mayor will not come true,” he said.

He said the Karachiites believed that mayor would be from JI. The electoral process had become a process of occupation as they were buying people and putting them in jails, he said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami won the most votes and seats,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said adding that the election commission had become the handmaiden of the PPP's house.