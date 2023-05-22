ECP Starts Preparations For General Elections 2023

Elections are to be conducted on constituencies under 2017 census.

The final results of the digital census have not yet been released by the federal government.

Elections will be held on 266 general seats instead of 272 in the National Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced starting preparations for the general elections 2023.

The commission will conduct the next general elections on constituencies under 2017 census.

Until now, ECP has completed preparations related to constituencies and voter lists.

In the general elections 2023, around 12.5 million voters will cast a vote.

The election for all the seats of the National and Provincial Assemblies will be held on August 5, 2022 constituencies.

While, polls will be conducted on 297 general seats of the Punjab Assembly, 51 of Balochistan Assembly, 130 of Sindh Assembly, and 115 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Hence, ECP decided upon preparing for elections 2023 under the old census.