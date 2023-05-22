Hamza Shahbaz Urges Public To Reject Imran Khan’s Anti-state Politics

He condemned the May 9 attacks.

Former Punjab Chief Minister, Hamza Shahbaz, expressed deep concerns over the violent events that occurred following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Hamza Shahbaz urged the public to reject Khan's disruptive politics. He made these remarks during a media interaction at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada in Manawan, Lahore, where he paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

Hamza Shahbaz emphasized the priceless sacrifices made for the establishment of Pakistan and stressed the importance of remembering the bloodshed endured by those who gave their lives for the nation's security.

He shared personal experiences of visiting the Martyrs Memorial during his school days, which served as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made by these heroes.

Hamza Shahbaz condemned the 9/5 attacks, stating that a few individuals cannot manipulate the emotions of millions of people.

He criticized the arsonists who maliciously burnt Jinnah House and targeted military installations across the country for personal gain.

Hamza Shahbaz accused Imran Khan of disrespecting the sentiments of the martyrs' families and declared May 9 as a Black Day in history.

He pledged to bring the perpetrators of the mayhem to justice and stated that it is now their responsibility to put an end to Imran Khan's disruptive politics.