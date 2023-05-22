NA Speaker To Decide On Accepting Resignations Of 72 PTI MNAs

National Assembly Speaker held legal consultation on court order.

The Speaker has made the final decision on accepting the resignations.

LHC annulled the resignation of 72 PTI MNAs from Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf held a consultation meeting regarding the Lahore High Court’s decision on the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.

The Speaker has made a final decision after considering the verdict of the LHC which annulled the resignation of 72 PTI lawmakers from Punjab, effectively paving the way for their return to the house.

Speaker Ashraf consulted Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq. He also held consultations with former Attorney General Irfan Qadir, Secretary, and Additional Secretary National Assembly Secretariat.

Sources revealed that the LHC’s verdict has not annulled the Speaker’s ruling on the resignation. Legal experts said the Speaker's ruling cannot be challenged in any court.

Sources revealed that the Speaker has not yet formally received the written decision of the Lahore High Court. The Speaker formed the final opinion by putting forward the transcript of the judgment obtained from various sources.

It has been revealed that the 72 PTI MNAs are unlikely to be allowed to enter the House. The lawmakers have lost membership on account of their absence for more than 40 consecutive days.

The Constitution empowers the speaker to declare vacant the seat of a member who remains absent from the House for 40 or more days without obtaining leave.

The lawmakers tendered their resignations in April last year and their seats were declared vacant by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Lahore High Court (LHC) set aside the decisions of the ECP and the National Assembly (NA) speaker to accept the resignation of 72 PTI lawmakers from Punjab,

The decision was announced by a single-member bench of Justice Shahid Karim on the petitions filed by PTI leaders Shafqat Mahmood and Riaz Ahmad Fatyana.

The judge directed the lawmakers to personally appear before the speaker to withdraw their resignations and also directed the speaker to decide the matter after personally hearing each member.

During the hearing, PTI Senator Barrister Syed Ali Zafar stated that the MNAs had resigned en masse on the party’s directions only to force the government to hold fresh elections.

He added that the petitioners had withdrawn their resignations on television and also informed the speaker in writing about their decision.

The lawyer argued that the speaker cannot accept the resignation of any MNA without following the constitutional procedure which has been upheld in several decisions by the Supreme Court and high courts.

He pointed out that masse resignations could not be accepted and each MNA had to submit handwritten resignation. To verify the resignations, the speaker must hear each lawmaker personally to ascertain whether their decision was voluntary or under duress.

He said the speaker had earlier assured a delegation of PTI that he would call lawmakers individually to verify the resignations. He claimed that the speaker backtracked from his stated position after PTI lawmakers announced their intentions.

While reacting to the court ruling, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said party members would return to the National Assembly to raise the issues of alleged human rights violations and attempt to crush PTI but he himself would not go to the house as it has “lost its political and legislative relevance for the country”.