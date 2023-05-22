Plan Made To Impose Ban On PTI After May 9 Incidents: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that his life is still in danger.

He said opponents know they will not be able to defeat him.

He said that more than 10,000 party workers arrested.

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) Imran Khan has said that the reaction to his arrest is being used to impose a ban on the party.

Talking to the foreign media, former prime minister Imran Khan said that his life is still in danger because the opponents know that they will not be able to defeat him in the election even if he is arrested.

He said that the reaction to his arrest is being used to destroy the party.

He said that more than 10,000 party workers, including women and senior leaders, are under detention, whose cases are being tried in military courts.

To this question, Imran Khan said that the Pakistan Army made great sacrifices against terrorism and that a strong army is necessary for Pakistan. He said, “I do not understand what was the problem with General (R) Bajwa who ended the PTI government.”