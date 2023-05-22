PTI Challenges Judicial Commission To Probe Audio Leaks In Supreme Court

Babar Awan filed a constitutional plea to the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan demanded the court to nullify the commission.

Urged that no judge can be appointed to the commission without the Chief Justice of Pakistan's consent.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday challenged the Judicial Commission, formed to probe audio leaks in the Supreme Court.

Recently, the federal government established this commission to investigate alleged audio leaks, including those involving former Chief Ministers, the current Supreme Court judge, and potential leaks related to the former Chief Justice.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, through his lawyer and party leader Dr. Babar Awan, submitted a constitutional plea to the Supreme Court opposing the audio leaks commission.

In the plea, Imran Khan requested the Supreme Court to nullify the commission, arguing that no judge can be appointed to the commission without the Chief Justice of Pakistan's consent.

The plea emphasized that the Supreme Judicial Council is the only appropriate authority to initiate an investigation against a judge.