PTI’s Amir Dogar Re-arrested In Multan

Web Desk 22 May , 2023 03:04 PM

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Dogar re-arrested 12 days after being released from the Jhang district jail on Monday, Bol News reported.

In a statement, he said his morale was high and he would stand with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Though, he condemned the May 9 incidents. He said the May 9 incidents were a reaction of Imran Khan’s abduction.

Meanwhile, hearing the petition against house arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari, the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s Rawalpindi bench on Monday directed the authorities concerned to release Mazari, Bol News reported.

The LHC directed them not to re-arrest her, if she was not nominated in any case. The court also directed Shireen Mazari to submit oath with the deputy commissioner that she would not be involved in any such activity again.

LHC Rawalpindi bench’s Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz heard the case. Mazari’s lawyers Barrister Shoaib Abdul Razzaq and Aneeq Kathana presented the arguments. The PTI leader’s daughter Imaan Mazari was also present on the occasion.

