Shehbaz Reaches Quetta To Hold Meetings, Attend National Games Opening Ceremony

QUETTA: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit.

In a tweet, she said that PM Shehbaz Sharif would participate in the opening ceremony of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta after 19 years.

She said that the PM would formally open the National Games.

Besides, the Prime Minister would also hold important meetings with the political leadership in Quetta, she added.

Talking to the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N Balochistan here during his day-long visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the development and prosperity of Balochistan province was top priority of the federal government.

He said he would not sit idle until the provision of the equal job and development opportunities to the people of the province.

PM Shehbaz said he was working tirelessly to ensure minimizing deprivations of the people of the province. He said this was his second visit to the province in a week.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that during the devastating floods last summer, the federal government ensured the restoration of the flood hit areas of Balochistan on priority.

He said during the last year’s floods, the PML-N’s Balochistan members actively participated in the relief measures.

“The central leadership of the party including myself pay tributes to the whole provincial leadership for relieving suffering of the flood victims,” the prime minister added.

He also conveyed the best wishes from Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and the senior leadership of the party to the provincial party leadership.



