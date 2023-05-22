Prince Ludwig Of Bavaria Ties The Knot With Sophie Evekink

Prince Ludwig married Sophie Evekink in a religious ceremony at Munich's Theatiner Church.

Duke Franz of Bavaria, Prince Ludwig's cousin, staged a spectacular reception.

Evekink looked stunning in a Reem Acra gown for her wedding day.

Prince Ludwig, the eldest son of Princess Beatrix and Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, married Sophie Evekink in a religious ceremony at Munich's Theatiner Church.

3 Evekink looked stunning in a Reem Acra gown for her wedding day. 3 Prince Ludwig married Sophie Evekink in a religious ceremony at Munich's Theatiner Church. 3 Duke Franz of Bavaria, Prince Ludwig's cousin, staged a spectacular reception.

Duke Franz of Bavaria, Prince Ludwig's cousin, staged a spectacular reception at Nymphenburg Palace. The German royal is the great-great grandson of the late King Ludwig III of Bavaria.

Though the monarchy was abolished in the German Revolution of 1918 following World War I, the Bavarian royal family has continued to rule ceremonially.

From the presence of traditional Bavarian delegates in the ceremony and church to the menu's local food and wine, the celebration reportedly highlighted regional characteristics and personal touches.

On Friday (May 20), Prince Ludwig and Sophie Evekink married. Evekink looked stunning in a Reem Acra gown for her wedding day.

The gown was custom-made in Bavaria, while the veil was designed by Ukrainian label WONA.

The page boys and flower girls donned outfits designed by local regional tailor Gabi Nitzl from Niederbayern that were inspired by traditional Bavarian styles and colours.



