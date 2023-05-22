Prince William, Kate Middleton Training Prince George As Future King?

Prince George took his first official duty as Page of Honour.

Prince William, discussed how he and Kate Middleton raised their children.

The Prince of Wales stated that theywere raising their children in a regular manner.

Prince George, the eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, took his first official duty as Page of Honour in King Charles' coronation earlier this month.

In an interview seven years ago, George's father, Prince William, discussed how he and Kate Middleton raised their children.

The Prince of Wales stated that he and his wife were raising their children in a regular manner.

Prince William stated, “There’ll be a time and a place to bring George up and him understand how he fits in the world but right now it’s just a case of keeping a secure stable environment around him.”

Prince George, King Charles' grandson, is second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince William.

In the same interview, Prince William discussed his thoughts on becoming King.

According to the Prince, “I certainly don’t lie awake waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means that my family has moved on and I don’t want that.”



