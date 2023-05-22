Russia's Prigozhin Says Bakhmut Territories Captured As Promised, Will Leave Zone

Wagner leader declared capture of all promised territory in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Prigozhin announced on Saturday that his forces had taken control of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and military leaders disputed this.

The leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group announced on Sunday that his soldiers had conquered all of the terrain in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, as promised, and that they would depart the war zone later this week.

'Wagner has made no advances. Wagner today captured no territory. We have captured all the territory we promised to capture, right up to the last centimetre,' Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on Telegram messaging app.

'As we stated yesterday. We are handing over our positions to (Russia's) Defence Ministry and on the 25th (of May) we are leaving the conflict zone.'

