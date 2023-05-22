Arsenal Interested In Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan

Arsenal is looking to sign Man United's Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan's contract with the United would end in June.

He scored 8 goals this season.

Ilkay Gundogan, a midfielder for Manchester City, is reportedly being considered as an option for Arsenal.

The Premier League champions will reportedly make new attempts to retain their player despite Arsenal's interest.

The contract of the German international, who joined the team in 2016, is slated to end in June of this year.

This season, the 32-year-old has been crucial to Guardiola's squad, chipping in eight goals and five assists across 30 league appearances.

After hoisting the Premier League trophy, Gundogan expressed his desire to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming weeks.

“I have no secrets,” Gundogan said on Sunday. “Maybe my secret is to stay calm and stay patient. I focused on the important things and that is the success of the team.

“This is what we’re doing day by day. Today is special, it feels more special than previous years. Because of the atmosphere in the training ground, we’re here for each other, we fight for each other in tough periods.

“Two more finals to go, we’re looking forward to it. My arms are ready to lift two more titles.”

He also discussed his position in City's outstandingly effective midfield during the previous few years.

“It’s adaptation. The holding position requires different things to the offensive roles. This is what Pep [Guardiola] appreciates about me.

“I’m not special in times of giving decisive goals and assists, my qualities are in terms of bringing my teammates in the best possible situations.

“Leading them to these kind of simple situations. My football is simple, I try to make it as simple.”

Guardiola, the manager of City, had previously praised Gundogan.

“He doesn't talk much (as a captain) but when he talks, everyone listens. This is the power of a leader. He shows leadership every training session. Arriving on time, living the job 24 hours a day. He plays like he's playing now,” said Guardiola.

“He is a guy who plays close to the box and has an incredible sense of the goal. But he can also play holding midfield defensively without any problem. He proved that years ago when he Fernandinho was injured. He is a guy who handles the pressure really, really well,” he added.