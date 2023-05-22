Mickey Arthur Praises Zaman Khan's Incredible Performance

Zaman Khan conceded runs in his initial two overs

Shah Afridi will also make his debut in T20 Blast tournament

Mickey Arthur commends Zaman Khan's impressive bowling display in the T20 Blast tournament opener. The Head of Cricket at Derbyshire cricket club and Director of the Pakistan cricket team expressed his praise during a media interaction following Derbyshire Falcons' loss to Lancashire Lightning.

Zaman Khan, a member of the Lahore Qalandars, a two-time champion in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was recruited by Mickey Arthur to bolster the bowling lineup of Derbyshire Falcons in the T20 Blast tournament. Khan, who joined the Derbyshire squad on Thursday, had only one training session at Derbyshire cricket's home ground, Incora County Ground, before being thrust into action in the T20 Blast opener on Saturday against Lancashire at Edgbaston.

3 Shah Afridi will also make his debut in T20 Blast tournament 3 Mickey Arthur Praises Zaman Khan's Incredible Performance 3 Zaman Khan conceded runs in his initial two overs

Despite a challenging start to the tournament where Zaman Khan conceded runs in his initial two overs, he displayed a remarkable recovery towards the end of the match.

Mickey Arthur remains optimistic about the talented right-arm pacer, who possesses a distinctive slinging bowling action and has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver yorkers at an impressive speed of 90mph throughout his career. Arthur anticipates that Zaman will continue to improve as the tournament unfolds.

“He will just get better and better. He possesses the skills we need. He bowls an incredibly good fast yorker, he bowls a good bouncer and a very good slower ball and those are the skills we need,” said Arthur

“The key is he fits into what we needed, we needed somebody who can bowl two overs in the power play and then can bowl two overs at depth. Something when we had looked at our squad we thought we had left, and he can do that and does that incredibly well. We battle a little bit with his English but actually we are very fortunate to get him,” he added.

Zaman Khan, a native of Azad Kashmir with a humble background, has consistently showcased his talent over the past few years. In the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), he performed admirably for the championship-winning Lahore Qalandars, taking 15 wickets in 13 matches.

Zaman Khan's exceptional achievements, particularly his remarkable performance in bowling during high-pressure situations in the death overs, have led to his selection in the Pakistan national team this year. He marked his debut in March during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

“He will get just better and better as this is his first time in England, first time in these conditions. We need to just get another week into him and he’ll be good to go on Friday night,” said a very optimistic Arthur.

Zaman Khan is set to return to the field on Friday, May 26, as Derbyshire Falcons face off against nearby rivals Nottinghamshire Outlaws at Trent Bridge in a highly anticipated match known as the East Midlands Derby.

Notably, in the same game, Zaman's captain from the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will also make his debut in the T20 Blast tournament, representing Nottinghamshire Outlaws.

