National Games: Police Makes History After Defeating PAF

Police defeated PAF by 3-0 in the football final of the National Games.

Mohammad Wasay scored a brace in the final for Police, securing their victory.

Balochistan's goalkeeper Yasir made crucial saves in the penalty shootout.

Police made history when they defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 3-0 in the men's football tournament final at the Ayub Stadium Quetta to claim their first-ever National Games championship.

On Sunday, the Police outperformed the tenacious PAF under the direction of Pakistan's head coach Shehzad Anwar in a crowded arena.

Mohammad Wasay scored his second and third goals for his team in the 75th minute to secure a fantastic victory for Police after Mohammad Hanif gave them the lead in the 14th and 20th minutes.

Earlier, PAF defeated Police 1-0 in their group match.

Sardar Rahim, the manager/coach of Police, expressed his joy at his team's first Games triumph after the victory.

“I am very happy today. It's a well-deserved victory,” Rahim told the media.

“You know, I build the team by myself. For this event, we had taken six players from Peshawar, four from Punjab while the rest were from Balochistan,” he shared.

“We had lost to PAF 1-0 in our league show and today we came against them with a certain plan which paid dividends. We marked their top players throughout and struck three goals in the process,” he said.

Shehzad Anwar, the PAF coach, claimed his team missed opportunities. It was a good game, but Police deserve respect for playing effectively and making the most of their opportunities. Both early on and later on, we blew our opportunities, he claimed.

“It's my experience that when you beat a team in the league group it will beat you in the knock-out stage,” said Shehzad, also an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) licensed coach.

The men's team from Balochistan defeated Army 4-2 in the penalty shootout to win bronze.

The game remained scoreless throughout regulation and overtime.

Nevertheless, Balochistan maintained their composure in the penalty shootout, finishing on top of the podium with four goals and just two goals allowed, which is an uncommon accomplishment in the presence of departmental teams that extensively spend in their brigade.

Balochistan’s captain Rajab Ali was happy with the achievement. “You know Army were a tough side but we did well in all departments,” Rajab told the media.

“In the penalty shootout, we did extremely well. The credit goes to our goalkeeper Yasir who made a couple of diving saves which turned the table,” Rajab said.

“It’s a great moment for us as being a provincial side, offering tough time to a strong department is not a bad effort,” Rajab said.

In the meantime, Army defeated WAPDA 4-3 in their decisive final game to win the women's football competition.

Army staged a spectacular comeback after falling behind 3-1 at one point, scoring three goals in a row to secure a significant victory.

In the fifth and eleventh minutes, Sanober scored twice to give WAPDA a 2-0 lead. Army's deficit was cut by Aqsa in the 38th minute, and WAPDA was up 2-1 at the break. When WAPDA scored again through Fatima eleven minutes into the second half to go up 3-1, it appeared that Army would have a very difficult time coming back.

But they disproved everyone by scoring three goals in a row to secure a stunning 4-3 victory and the championship.

Before Rameen scored to tie the game in the 60th minute, Aqsa scored her second goal for Army in the 57th minute. In stoppage time, Zareena scored the game-winning goal to give her team the biggest victory.