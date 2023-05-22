Huawei Introduces A New 88 W Fast Car Charger

- Transform mobile charging with Huawei 88W car charger.
- The charge two devices simultaneously with sleek and stylish design.
- Intelligent power output adjustment and support for fast charging protocols.
Huawei has launched the Huawei 88W car charger to improve its fast-charging ecosystem. This innovative device aims to transform mobile charging while traveling.
The Charger can charge two devices at the same time. The Huawei 88W car charger, model P0015, has a sleek and stylish design with a pure black color that fits well in any car interior. It resembles a trendy car accessory, providing consumers with familiarity, style, and a user-friendly experience.
The Huawei 88W car charger is a versatile device equipped with three charging interfaces, allowing simultaneous charging of two devices.
It supports rapid wired charging up to 88W with its USB-A and USB-C interfaces, while a USB-A interface provides 30W fast charging.
The charger intelligently adjusts power output based on connected devices' requirements. It also supports various fast charging protocols and accepts a wide range of input voltages.
The package includes a high-current USB-A to USB-C cable for added convenience. Priced at 219 yuan ($31), the Huawei 88W car charger aims to provide a reliable and user-friendly charging solution for smartphones and other portable devices.
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Huawei 88W car charger
- Huawei
- Huawei car charger
- Usb-a
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,989,562[+7,015*]
DEATHS
6,880,332[+13*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,913[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]