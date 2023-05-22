language: English
Huawei Introduces A New 88 W Fast Car Charger

Web Desk 22 May , 2023 02:50 PM

  • Transform mobile charging with Huawei 88W car charger.
  • The charge two devices simultaneously with sleek and stylish design.
  • Intelligent power output adjustment and support for fast charging protocols.

Huawei has launched the Huawei 88W car charger to improve its fast-charging ecosystem. This innovative device aims to transform mobile charging while traveling.

The Charger can charge two devices at the same time. The Huawei 88W car charger, model P0015, has a sleek and stylish design with a pure black color that fits well in any car interior. It resembles a trendy car accessory, providing consumers with familiarity, style, and a user-friendly experience.

The Huawei 88W car charger is a versatile device equipped with three charging interfaces, allowing simultaneous charging of two devices.

It supports rapid wired charging up to 88W with its USB-A and USB-C interfaces, while a USB-A interface provides 30W fast charging.

The charger intelligently adjusts power output based on connected devices' requirements. It also supports various fast charging protocols and accepts a wide range of input voltages.

The package includes a high-current USB-A to USB-C cable for added convenience. Priced at 219 yuan ($31), the Huawei 88W car charger aims to provide a reliable and user-friendly charging solution for smartphones and other portable devices.

