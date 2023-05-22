Huawei Watch 4 Series Introduces Non-invasive Blood Sugar Monitoring

Huawei's Watch 4 series revolutionizes health monitoring with unique blood sugar level checks.

Huawei's Watch 4 series is a new release that revolutionizes health monitoring. It has a unique feature that checks the user's blood sugar levels without requiring blood sampling. Huawei proudly claims to be the first company to achieve this breakthrough, surpassing Apple in this field.

People with diabetes typically undergo painful and costly blood tests several times a day using lancets and glucometers. Huawei's innovative solution offers a non-invasive alternative.

It analyzes ten health indicators to monitor blood sugar levels, completing the process in just 60 seconds.

However, it's important to note that the watch cannot continuously track your blood sugar or provide on-demand measurements. Instead, it can alert you when your blood sugar levels are dangerously abnormal.

This indicates that the watch isn't primarily for monitoring blood sugar, and Huawei doesn't clearly explain what the wearable does in this regard. The company shared pictures that show how the feature works.

Take a look:



In these pictures, the Watch 4 shows a message translated by Google Lens (via Artem Russakovskii).

The message suggests that blood sugar levels might change for a short time and advises the wearer to be careful with a diet that has a lot of sugar, oil, and fat because it could raise the risk of high blood sugar.