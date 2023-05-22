Infinix Smart 6 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 6.6 inches IPS LCD touchscreen.
Infinix aims to introduce the Smart 6, its upcoming low-end smartphone, to the market soon.
The gadget has a 6.6 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The smartphone has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. It has a Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm) chipset.
The Infinix Smart 6 includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.
The Smart 6 features a dual camera setup on the rear, and the operating system is Android 11.0 (Go edition).
The device has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 10 W.
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-
Infinix Smart 6 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 8 MP, AF + 0.8 MP, (depth)
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W
