Infinix Smart 6 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 6.6 inches IPS LCD touchscreen.

The smartphone has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The device's battery is 5000 mAh.

Infinix aims to introduce the Smart 6, its upcoming low-end smartphone, to the market soon.

The gadget has a 6.6 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The smartphone has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. It has a Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm) chipset.

The Infinix Smart 6 includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

The Smart 6 features a dual camera setup on the rear, and the operating system is Android 11.0 (Go edition).

The device has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 10 W.

Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Infinix Smart 6 specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Purple, Ocean Blue, Light Sea Green, Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 8 MP, AF + 0.8 MP, (depth) Features Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear moned), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W

