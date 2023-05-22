IQOO Z7s Launched With Snapdragon 695, 90 Hz Display And 44W Charging

iQOO Z7s released in India as the latest addition to the Z7 series.

The phone has a Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The device comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO Z7s has been officially released in India as the newest addition to the Z7 series. It succeeds the iQOO Z7 5G, which was launched in March.

3 The device comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display and 90 Hz refresh rate. 3 iQOO Z7s released in India as the latest addition to the Z7 series. 3 The phone has a Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The main distinction between the two is the chipset: the Z7s features the Snapdragon 695, whereas the Z7 5G has the Mediatek Dimensity 920.

The iQOO Z7s has a 6.38 inches screen and uses AMOLED technology. It has a clear display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner built into the screen. On the back of the phone, there is a 64 MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a 2 MP depth camera. The front of the phone has a 16 MP camera for taking selfies.

Inside the phone, it uses the Snapdragon 695 chip along with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It also has 128GB of storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 44 W. It runs on Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13.

It is available in Pacific Night and Norway Blue colours. The price for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is INR 18,999 ($230), and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version is priced at INR 19,999 ($230).