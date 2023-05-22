Redmi Note 12R Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Redmi Note 12R features a dual camera setup on the back.

The smartphone comes with a 12 GB of RAM.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R will be available soon on the market with great features.

The smartphone comes with a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The phone’s GPU is called Adreno.

The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Redmi Note 12R comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget features a dual camera setup on the rear, and the operating system is Android 13.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33 W.

Redmi Note 12R Pro price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 12R Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-

Redmi Note 12R Pro specifications