Redmi Note 12R Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 22 May , 2023 04:40 PM

  • Redmi Note 12R features a dual camera setup on the back.
  • The smartphone comes with a 12 GB of RAM.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R will be available soon on the market with great features.

The smartphone comes with a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The phone’s GPU is called Adreno.

The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Redmi Note 12R comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget features a dual camera setup on the rear, and the operating system is Android 13.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33 W.

Redmi Note 12R Pro price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 12R Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-

Redmi Note 12R Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI MIUI 14
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, White, Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon
GPU Adreno
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W

