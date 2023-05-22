Redmi Note 12R Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Redmi Note 12R features a dual camera setup on the back.
- The smartphone comes with a 12 GB of RAM.
- The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R will be available soon on the market with great features.
The smartphone comes with a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The phone’s GPU is called Adreno.
The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Redmi Note 12R comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
The gadget features a dual camera setup on the rear, and the operating system is Android 13.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33 W.
Redmi Note 12R Pro price in Pakistan
Redmi Note 12R Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-
Redmi Note 12R Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|GPU
|Adreno
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W
