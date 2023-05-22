Ukraine Aims To Encircle Bakhmut As Russia Says It Captures City

Ukraine said that its forces were still moving into Bakhmut's outskirts.

Russia announced on Saturday that it had totally seized Bakhmut.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia commended his regular troops as well as the Wagner group.

Ukraine said on Sunday that its forces were still moving into Bakhmut's outskirts, seeking to encircle the destroyed eastern city after Moscow congratulated the Wagner private army and Russian troops on their capture.

3 President Vladimir Putin of Russia commended his regular troops as well as the Wagner group. 3 Ukraine said that its forces were still moving into Bakhmut's outskirts. 3 Russia announced on Saturday that it had totally seized Bakhmut.

Russia announced on Saturday that it had totally seized Bakhmut, which, if confirmed, would bring the 15-month war's longest and bloodiest fight to a close. President Vladimir Putin of Russia commended his regular troops as well as the Wagner group.

On Sunday, though, a top Ukrainian general said Kiev's forces still controlled a 'insignificant' portion of Bakhmut, allowing them to approach the city if the circumstances altered.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Telegram post that Kyiv's troops were advancing on Russian forces in the outskirts and were getting closer to a 'tactical encirclement' of the city, which had 70,000 residents at the time.

Ukraine's ground forces commander, Syrskyi, said on Sunday that he had visited front-line positions near Bakhmut, where battle has raged for more than nine months. Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed Syrskyi's assessment that Ukrainian forces were continuing their push around the city's flanks.

'Our forces have taken the city in a semi-encirclement, which gives us the opportunity to destroy the enemy ... the enemy has to defend himself in the part of the city he controls,' Maliar said on Telegram.

According to Maliar, Ukrainian troops were still protecting industrial and infrastructural assets and had claimed a portion of the overlooking heights.

The Russian onslaught against Bakhmut has not stopped in the last 24 hours, with air strikes on the city and the town of Ivanivske on its western approaches, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff.

Later that day, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin announced in an audio message on Telegram that his group's mission had been completed and that his soldiers would leave the war zone in a matter of days.

'Wagner today captured no territory. We have captured all the territory we promised to capture, right up to the last centimetre,' Prigozhin said. 'As we stated yesterday. We are handing over our positions to (Russia's) Defence Ministry and on the 25th (of May) we are leaving the conflict zone.'

According to military analysts, Bakhmut has minimal strategic relevance, yet Moscow has stated that conquering it would be a stepping stone towards expanding deeper into the industrial region of Donbas that it claims to have taken from Ukraine.