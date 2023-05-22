A Lady Doctor Orders Healthy Food For Her Patient But He Surprised Her

A doctor wanted to surprise her patient but ending-up surprised herself.

The internet is full of sweet gestures toward humanity. Recently a doctor wanted to surprise her patient but ended up surprising herself.

Aaraynsh took to Twitter to share his experience of connecting with a doctor on the platform. He sought medical advice from her and she prescribed some medicine to help him with his illness. In a kind and thoughtful gesture, the doctor even ordered fruits and healthy supplements to aid in his recovery.

However, there was a slight mishap. The doctor accidentally forgot to change the delivery address, resulting in the goods being delivered to her own house instead of Aaraynsh's.

“So this girl from Twitter who is a doctor. I consulted her as I had been unwell. She prescribed me medicines & to surprise me she ordered some fruits & health products. However, she forgot to change the address & she had them all delivered to her own address and now she's asking the delivery guy, ‘Why did you come here?” read the caption.

The post has garnered more than 200,000 views, capturing the attention of many.

Many praised her for her thoughtfulness, while others found the situation amusing, as the woman unintentionally ended up surprising herself instead of the intended recipient. The post brought smiles and laughter to many who came across it.



