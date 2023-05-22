An Icecream Man Creates A Wired Flavor With Chole Bhature

In the world of internet people love to do experiment with food and upload it on Internet.

In the world of internet, people love to experiment with food and upload it on the Internet. These experiments will result in unusual combinations that can be visually unsettling. Recently, a bizarre ice cream creation has surfaced on Instagram, causing many to cringe in disgust.

The video begins with someone slicing a perfectly good bhatura, a popular street food item. They then proceed to add chole (chickpea curry) onto the sliced bhature. Milk is poured in, and the peculiar mixture is blended and rolled out to create the ice cream. The clip concludes with the dish being garnished with chole curry, chili, and a slice of carrot.

The post has gained thousands of views and elicited angry comments from viewers. Chole Bhature holds a special place in the hearts of many, which is why this particular dish hasn't resonated well with the masses. However, a few individuals expressed curiosity and mentioned their willingness to try the unique creation.












