Bar Manager Find Out A Python Inside His Drawer

Web Desk 22 May , 2023 12:01 AM

  • The manager wisely decided to call professional snake handlers for assistance.
  • The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers posted a video.
  • Pythons are harmless and can be found throughout Australia.

Imagine how do feel when you open your office drawer and find out there is a python inside it. The bar manager of Mates Brewery in Australia Queensland faced the exact same situation.

Rather than getting scared or attempting to handle the reptile themselves, the manager wisely decided to call professional snake handlers for assistance.

Sharing a picture of the cooped-up carpet python inside the drawer, the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers wrote: “Snake in Bar Managers Desk Draw. The manager of a local venue was working at his desk all day and at clock off he happened to open his draw and got the absolute fright of his life when he saw there was a snake inside!”

Commenting on it, a Facebook user wrote: “Let me go put a lock on my desk drawer. Y’all done really scared me now!” Another person joked, “Also a good way to stop people from borrowing your stationary and never returning it.”

Afterward, the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers posted a video documenting their cautious handling of the carpet python and releasing it back into its natural habitat. According to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, carpet pythons are harmless and can be found throughout Australia, except in Tasmania. They primarily prey on small creatures such as rats, birds, and possums.

