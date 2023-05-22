Child Prodigy Samarth Chitta: A Beacon Of Inspiration At Just 11

11-year-old Samarth Chitta excels as a podcaster and author

His podcast "Kidacity - Learn. Take action" gains worldwide popularity

Published two books by the age of nine, showcasing his remarkable talent

11-year-old prodigy Samarth Chitta from The International School Bangalore sparks awe with his outstanding achievements as a podcaster and author. Inspired during the lockdown, Samarth's captivating podcast, 'Kidacity - Learn. Take action,' takes the world by storm.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Samarth unveils his incredible journey, and challenges, and shares a powerful message of inspiration.

The podcast offers listeners a virtual passport to explore different countries' cultures, lifestyles, and histories. “I recently finished my 100th episode and it is really special for me because, after a very long time, I finally accomplished it,” Chitta told Hindustan Times.

With a keen eye on the pulse of trending topics and current events, Samarth Chitta, the young mastermind behind Kidacity, meticulously curates every episode.

Armed with a remarkable ability to analyze and synthesize information, he weaves together captivating narratives that captivate audiences worldwide. The prodigious talent of this 11-year-old podcasting sensation is a testament to his unwavering dedication and creative prowess.

While sharing the efforts behind each episode, Chitta says, “First, I start with researching what the topic will be, then I compile a script, and I record it. My mom then edits it, but now I’m learning how to edit.” The podcast educates and empowers children to make a difference and become active participants in shaping a better future.

Breaking barriers of age and defying expectations, Samarth Chitta emerges as a literary prodigy with the publication of not just one, but two books by the tender age of nine.

The enchanting collection of short stories and poems titled 'The Walking Talking Tree' showcases his remarkable wisdom and imparts invaluable life lessons to readers of all ages. Meanwhile, his second book, 'Konnichiwa Izumi: Adventures in 2040,' transports readers to a mesmerizing realm in Japan, where the adventurous protagonist Izumi embarks on thrilling escapades alongside his loyal companion, Akira.

Samarth's literary achievements are a testament to his extraordinary imagination and storytelling prowess, leaving readers spellbound and craving more.

He is writing his third book, ‘What We The Children Can Learn From The Indian Army’. It is Chitta’s first non-fiction book that explores lessons from the Indian Army. While discussing his upcoming project, Chitta says, “As part of my book, I have interviewed the Chief Of Army Staff, and I am interviewing officers who are serving and retired, to understand what are some key lessons we can learn from the Army.” Chitta’s grandfather, an army veteran, is the inspiration behind the book. “He (grandfather) keeps telling me about the different lessons that we can learn from the Army. About the different stories he had,” adds Chitta.

Juggling between his passions, Chitta says, “When I am writing, I also have to attend my school, do my projects, and homework, and side-by-side manage the podcast. I play a lot. So, managing everything is a challenge.”

When asked about his plans, Chitta says he is committed to his current pursuits but hasn’t decided yet about his ultimate career choice. “I still haven’t decided what I will be when I grow up, but I will continue writing and podcasting because those are the things I am passionate about.”

Samarth Chitta, the young luminary, draws inspiration from the prestigious National Geographic's Greeking Out podcast, igniting his passion for knowledge and storytelling.

Inspired by literary giants including JK Rowling, Sudha Murthy, and Ruskin Bond, Samarth's admiration for their works fuels his creative endeavors.

Notably, the internationally acclaimed Percy Jackson series holds a special place in his heart, captivating both his imagination and the hearts of readers across the globe.

