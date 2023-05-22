Husband's Name On Wife's Forehead Tattoo Sets Internet Abuzz

Play

A viral video capturing an extraordinary romantic gesture has taken social media by storm. In the footage, a woman astonishingly gets her husband's name permanently tattooed on her forehead, leaving viewers in disbelief and prompting speculation about the authenticity of the act.

One individual wrote, “You don’t have to prove your love like this,” while another added, “Relax guys, they are just kidding, it’s not the real tattoo.”

A recent social media sensation has captivated viewers as an Instagram video posted by @king_maker_tattoo_studio showcases an unprecedented act of love.

The Bengaluru-based tattoo studio, boasting an impressive following of over 22,800 on Instagram, shared the remarkable footage.

The video unfolds with a woman seated in a chair, her forehead adorned with a meticulously applied stencil of her husband's name, Satish.

As the clip unfolds, the tattoo artist deftly employs a tattoo machine to permanently etch the name onto the woman's forehead.

The woman's visible unease becomes apparent as the artist begins the tattooing process, adding an unexpected twist to this extraordinary display of affection.

Since its initial upload on March 18, the video has skyrocketed to viral status, amassing an astonishing 12.5 million views and counting.

The post has sparked widespread engagement, with numerous users leaving their comments and reactions on the shared content.

“Two mins of silence for those who think that was real,” posted an Instagram user. Another commented, “So I have seen everything in this life now. I’m leaving this planet.” “Someone, please tell me it’s a lie,” added a third. A fourth wrote, “This means nothing but stupidity. True love doesn’t require to be proved, it should be felt by your care, affection, priority, being there no matter what, supporting, uplifting, understanding.” “Don’t have to prove true love with this type of foolishness,” joined a fifth. A sixth shared, “Please tell me this is fake. TELL ME IT’S FAKE PLEASE!!!” What are your thoughts on the video?







