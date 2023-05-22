Puzzle IQ Test: Identify Which Water Tank Will Get Full First In 9 Secs

This brain teaser requires lateral thinking and imagination to solve.

The image depicts four distinct tanks, with a tap trickling into tank A.

To solve the puzzle, an alert mind must look at the connections.

If you enjoy solving mental riddles and puzzles in your spare time, this puzzle is for you!

Puzzles are more than just riddles because they require lateral thinking to solve.

In other words, in order to solve such puzzles, you must think beyond the box.

You must be imaginative because the solution will not be right in front of you.

Along similar lines, we've created an intriguing brain teaser in which you must determine which tank in the image will fill first.

Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot which tank will get full first?

​



In the image above, you must determine which tank will fill up first.

The illustration depicts four distinct tanks, with a tap trickling into tank A.

Can you tell which tank will fill up with water first after looking at the bewildering array of pipelines and mismatched tanks?

Because it is a simple puzzle, an alert mind can solve it in 9 seconds.

To get to the solution, use a less straightforward method.

As a heads up, the answers to this problem are provided directly below the question, so don't scroll too far and cheat!

Look at the connectors in all of the tanks that will be used to flow water into separate tanks.

Did you spot which tank will get full first in 9 seconds?

​



All you had to do in this brain puzzle was look at the connections that would allow water to flow into the tanks.

Let's have a look at each of the four tanks one by one! Water will flow from tank A into tank B.

Tank C will fill before Tank B since the Tank B hose is at the bottom.

Water will flow from tank C into tank D.

The pipe connecting tank C and tank D, on the other hand, is connected at the top. As a result, tank C will fill before tank D.

So, the solution to the conundrum is that tank C will fill first.

This puzzle was difficult but simple to solve because it took little time and intellectual capacity.

But it really feels good when you get the answer in a matter of seconds.

This brain challenge is just another entertaining method to test your intelligence.

Taking a genuine IQ test, on the other hand, is a solid approach to determine your IQ level.

So, did you figure out which tank will fill up first in this IQ puzzle?