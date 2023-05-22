The Girl Have A Habit To Collects All Yellow Things Before CSK Match

The girl's aunt, Bhawana, shared a heartwarming post on Twitter.

She gathers all things yellow from around her house before every Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match.

The internet couldn't help but gush over the little girl.

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts from all over the world. The excitement is overloaded for supporting their favorite teams in the cricket match and witnessing intense competition for the prestigious trophy gives them an exhilarating rush. Whether it's the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, or any other team, fans display a deep loyalty towards their chosen teams.

Among these passionate fans, there is even a little girl who has her own unique way of showing support. How do we know? Well, she gathers all things yellow from around her house before every Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match, believing it will bring them good luck. It's incredibly adorable! What happened next has taken the internet by storm, thanks to Swingy Instamart.

The girl's aunt, Bhawana, shared a heartwarming post on Twitter featuring a picture of the little girl wearing a yellow t-shirt. The photo showcased her surrounded by various yellow trinkets while engrossed in watching one of CSK's matches.

'Apparently my little niece collects all the yellow items at home before every Chennai match thinking this will help them win,' read the caption of the post.

Of course, the internet couldn't help but gush over the little girl. Social media poured their love for her in the comments section.

'That's too cute,' a user wrote.

Another user commented, 'Why are nieces so sweet??'











