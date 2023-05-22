Watch: Police Man Melodious Rendition Of

Play

Delhi cop's delightful video singing "Tum Ho" from Rockstar spreads joy.

His melodious voice leaves viewers pleasantly surprised.

The video was posted on Instagram.

Kickstart your week with the perfect remedy for those Monday blues—a delightful video featuring a Delhi police officer. Rajat Rathor, the cop in the video, shared it on his Instagram account, spreading joy among viewers. His rendition of Mohit Chauhan's soulful song 'Tum Ho' from the movie Rockstar left everyone pleasantly surprised.

The video captures Rajat gracefully descending a flight of stairs while passionately singing the romantic track. Originally featured in Imtiaz Ali's film, the song is known for its mesmerizing vocals and was picturized on actors Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. Rajat's melodious voice takes the song to new heights, adding a touch of magic to the performance.

This heartwarming video showcases the hidden talents of individuals in unexpected places, reminding us of the power of music to bring joy and uplift spirits. Rajat Rathor's enchanting rendition serves as a reminder to embrace moments of happiness and find solace in the beauty of music.

It's undeniable that everyone adored his voice. Some users went as far as suggesting that he should have pursued a career as a singer instead of being a police officer, impressed by his remarkable singing talent.















