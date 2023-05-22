language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Watch Viral Video: A Woman Gets Her Husband Named Tattooed On Forehead

Watch Viral Video: A Woman Gets Her Husband Named Tattooed On Forehead

Web Desk 22 May , 2023 01:12 AM

Open In App
  • If you are in love you can do anything for them.
  • Tattoo enthusiasts will understand that tattoos can become repetitive.
  • The artist's bold choice has sparked discussions and conversations on social media.

If you are in love you can do anything for them recently a woman is seen getting her husband's name tattooed on her forehead, and it has captured everyone's attention. Tattoo enthusiasts will understand that tattoos can become repetitive after a while, leading many people to consider cover-ups or laser removal.

The artist's bold choice has sparked discussions and conversations on social media. 3

The artist's bold choice has sparked discussions and conversations on social media.

If you are in love you can do anything for them. 3

If you are in love you can do anything for them.

Tattoo enthusiasts will understand that tattoos can become repetitive. 3

Tattoo enthusiasts will understand that tattoos can become repetitive.

Now, we can't determine the level of love required to tattoo your partner's name on your forehead, but a tattoo artist from Bengaluru made that decision. The artist's bold choice has sparked discussions and conversations on social media.

The video, shared by King Maker tattoo studio in Bengaluru, showcases the woman sitting for the session as the artist applies a stencil of her husband's name onto her forehead.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,954,861[+0*]

DEATHS

6,879,918[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,913[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story