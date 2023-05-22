Youthful Triumph: Teen's Journey To Brand Ambassador

Maleesha is a 14-year-old girl from Dharavi slums.

Viral video captures Maleesha's joy.

The post was shared on Twitter.

In the city known as the 'City of Dreams,' Mumbai, there are countless stories of people achieving great success despite humble beginnings. Among these inspiring accounts is the remarkable story of Maleesha, a 14-year-old girl living in the slums of Dharavi.

Maleesha, a young and ordinary girl residing in one of Mumbai's largest slum areas, was chosen to be the face of a renowned skincare brand. She was selected as part of Forest Essentials' new campaign called Yuvati Selections. This opportunity opened doors for her and showcased her potential to the world.

“From her humble dwelling, she gazes at the sky, Her dreams soaring high, her spirit eager to fly. From a dreamer to a doer, she transforms. Breaking the mould, defying the norms. Our Yuvati Selection honors this transitional phase in a young girl’s life. With this First Ritual, we celebrate her beauty and resilience,” says the caption alongside the post.

?A video capturing the sheer joy of the 14-year-old girl, unable to contain her excitement, while visiting a store where her poster is prominently displayed at the entrance, has become a source of immense delight on the internet. The clip has gained widespread popularity on Twitter and gone viral.















