Beijing Rebukes Japan, Britain Over 'anti-China' G7 Summit

Group of Seven (G7) declarations made on Saturday singled out China.

China was referenced 20 times in the main G7 leaders' communiqué.

Russia claimed the summit served as a "incubator" for anti-Russian and anti-Chinese emotions.

Chinese state-backed mouthpiece The G7 was dubbed a 'anti-China workshop' by the Global Times on Monday, a day after Beijing recalled Japan's envoy and chastised Britain in a heated response to statements made at the group's meeting in Hiroshima.

Group of Seven (G7) declarations made on Saturday singled out China on topics such as Taiwan, nuclear arms, economic pressure, and human rights violations, highlighting the wide-ranging tensions between Beijing and the group of rich countries that includes the US.

'The U.S. is pushing hard to weave an anti-China net in the Western world,' Global Times said in an editorial on Monday titled 'G7 has descended into an anti-China workshop'.

'This is not just a matter of brutal interference in China's internal affairs and smearing China, but also an undisguised urge for confrontation between the camps.'

Beijing's foreign ministry said it strongly disagreed with the G7 statement, which also included Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and late Sunday claimed it had summoned Japan's ambassador to China in a direct protest to the summit host.

Russia, a close friend of China that was also singled out in the G7 statement for its involvement in the Ukraine conflict, claimed the summit served as a 'incubator' for anti-Russian and anti-Chinese emotions.

Separately, China's embassy in London warned London to avoid slandering China, following British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's claim that Beijing is the world's greatest threat to security and prosperity.

China was referenced 20 times in the main G7 leaders' communiqué, the highest in recent years and up from 14 mentions in 2022.

'China's reaction this time is quite intense,' said Wang Jiangyu, a professor at City University of Hong Kong.

'The G7 mentioned many concerns (over China) in an unprecedented way. China view these issues as its core interests that are entirely its internal affairs which are not for the G7 to wag their tongues about,' he said.

In addition to criticising G7 comments on Taiwan, the democratic island China claims as its own, Beijing accused the US and its allies of double standards over nuclear buildup and economic leverage.

Despite Beijing's reaction, US President Joe Biden predicted that icy relations with China will thaw 'very soon.'

Some observers, though, see no immediate signs of tensions easing, especially given Beijing's swift and forceful reply.

'Beijing's reaction (especially the early timing of its release) underlines that tensions in the region are already quite high and likely to increase further,' said Moritz Rudolf, research scholar and fellow at Yale University's Paul Tsai China Center.

According to some commentators, China's move to call Japan's ambassador demonstrates the depth of its rage.

According to a statement from the ministry, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned the ambassador to denounce the 'hype surrounding China-related issues.'

Sun claimed that at the G7 summit, Japan worked with the other countries 'to smear and attack China, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, violating the basic principles of international law and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan,' referring to the 1972 China-Japan Joint Statement.

According to a summary, Japan's ambassador to China, Hideo Tarumi, said it was 'natural' for the G7 to speak to topics of shared concern in the past and will continue to do so in the future as long as China does not change its behaviour.

Wang Yiwei, a professor of international relations at Beijing's Renmin University, described China's overall reaction to the G7 communiqué as 'restrained,' but singled out Japan as particularly confrontational.

He referred to Japan's choice of Hiroshima as the summit venue, a city destroyed by an atomic bomb at the end of WWII, and its demand for a joint statement on nuclear disarmament, which prompted concerns about China's nuclear weapons.

'The main thing that's happening here is Japan, using its position as the rotating chair, to create an anti-China movement,' said Wang Yiwei.

Among the G7, Tokyo has expressed some of the most serious concerns about China's bellicose language towards Taiwan, which is located close off its southern island chain. China has never renounced the use of force to seize control of Taiwan.

Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, stated on Monday that the country's stance towards China has been consistent, that it will insist on necessary topics and encourage responsible behaviour, while taking steps to address concerns and work on shared problems.