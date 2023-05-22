Joe Biden And Kevin McCarthy Seek To Break Impass

President Biden and Kevin McCarthy aim to break the impasse on raising the US debt ceiling.

Biden criticized Republican ideas in the House of Representatives.

Biden and McCarthy are under pressure from their respective parties.

President Joe Biden and top Republican Kevin McCarthy spoke on the phone, signalling a shift in tone in the stalled discussions to raise the US debt ceiling.

As he returned to the White House from the G7 conference in Japan, Mr Biden told reporters that the call 'went well' and that the two will chat again on Monday.

The two sides are still at differences over budget cuts required by Republicans in exchange for increasing the debt ceiling.

Failure to accomplish so by June might lead to the United States defaulting on its debt.

That would imply that the federal government would be unable to borrow further funds or pay all of its bills. The Treasury Department has warned that a default could occur as early as June 1.

Such a result would destabilise financial markets and lead to further interest rate increases.

On his way out of Japan on Sunday, Mr. Biden told reporters that Republican ideas in the House of Representatives were 'simply, quite frankly, unacceptable.'

He added: 'It's time for Republicans to accept that there is no bipartisan deal to be made solely, solely on their partisan terms. They have to move as well.'

However, Mr. Biden stated that he would be willing to cut spending in order to reach an agreement.

In order to deal with the federal debt deadlock, the president cancelled overseas tours scheduled to follow the three-day conference in Hiroshima.

Mr McCarthy has previously described his call with Mr Biden as 'productive.'

'I think we can solve some of these problems if he understands what we're looking at,' he told reporters after the duo spoke.

Negotiators convened at Mr McCarthy's office on Capitol Hill on Sunday night, with the summit lasting about two and a half hours.

One of Mr Biden's spokesmen and a senior assistant to the president, Steve Ricchetti, told reporters that the negotiating teams will continue to work overnight.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated on Sunday that the 1st of June is still a 'hard deadline.' She told NBC that if no agreement is reached, 'we expect to be unable to pay all of our bills in early June.'

Failure to raise the ceiling might result in the US suspending social insurance payments as well as federal and military employee salaries. Default also has the potential to devastate the global economy, affecting prices and mortgage rates in neighbouring countries.

The stalemate has jolted financial markets. On Friday, the Dow down 0.3%, the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Republicans are asking $4.5 trillion (£3.61 trillion) in budget cutbacks in exchange for support for extending the debt ceiling, which includes sabotaging several of Mr Biden's legislative priorities while also increasing military and border security expenditure.

The White House has described the Republican proposal as 'a blueprint to devastate hardworking American families,' though it has signalled that some budgetary compromises may be made.

Both President Biden and Mr McCarthy are under pressure from their respective parties' left and right flanks to hold the line.

With a one-seat Democratic majority in the Senate and Republicans controlling the House by a hair's breadth, a solution has so far proven difficult.