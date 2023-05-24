Mohammad Amir Names His Top Pick Among Pakistan's Current Fast Bowlers

Mohammad Amir lauds Naseem Shah's exceptional skills and qualities as a bowler.

Naseem Shah showcases the ability to swing the ball both ways in ODIs.

Amir admires Naseem's sharp decision-making and understanding of the game.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir recently expressed his praise for Naseem Shah, highlighting the young pacer's exceptional skills that distinguish him from other bowlers in Pakistan's current lineup.

'Naseem Shah is a different breed altogether. He outswings the ball as well as in-swing in ODIs. He also tries Yorkers and bouncer with the new ball,” Amir said on his YouTube channel.

Amir specifically appreciates Naseem's sharp decision-making skills during matches, acknowledging his ability to assess the situation and select the appropriate delivery. Naseem demonstrates a remarkable level of maturity by knowing the right time to bowl specific deliveries, showcasing his deep understanding of the game.

'The quality I really admire about him as an ODI bowler is that he knows when and what to bowl according to the particular situation,' he said.

“He is certainly a smart bowler. For instance, he won't go for a swing delivery when he knows the ball isn't swinging a lot. This is the difference between Naseem and the rest of the bowlers. Other bowlers try so hard to attain the shape, but Naseem is one of those who read the pitch well. He grasps quickly whether the pitch is demanding swing delivery or a half-length,” he added.

Amir is also impressed by the array of variations that Naseem possesses in his bowling arsenal.

“He has quite a lot of variations in his bowling - he can rattle the stumps as well as trap the batter for LBW - because he bowls at a Test length - which is what you require early on in the ODI format,” he concluded.