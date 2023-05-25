OpenAI CEO Considers Leaving EU Due To Regulatory Concerns

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, may leave the EU if it doesn't comply with upcoming AI regulations.

OpenAI, the company known for ChatGPT, might leave the EU if it doesn't comply with upcoming AI regulations. OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, mentioned this possibility at a London event.

The EU is developing comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, potentially the first of their kind globally. According to the draft regulations, companies using generative AI tools like ChatGPT will need to disclose copyrighted material used in their systems' development.

Altman acknowledged that the current EU AI Act may be too regulatory but expressed optimism that feedback from industry experts would lead to revisions and a scaling back of the regulations. OpenAI intends to genuinely try to comply once the regulations are finalized. Altman emphasized the need for changes to the definition of general-purpose AI systems, which include models like ChatGPT that have various applications and are supported by companies like Microsoft.

The draft AI Act recently gained consensus among EU parliamentarians. The next step involves deliberations among representatives from the Parliament, Council, and Commission to finalize the bill's details. Altman highlighted room for improvement and suggested modifications to strike a better balance in the legislation.

OpenAI's potential exit from the EU due to regulatory constraints would significantly impact the AI landscape in the region. OpenAI's advanced AI technologies have widespread recognition, and their departure could affect AI research, development, and accessibility in Europe. While the company hopes for common ground with the EU, its openness to considering other options reflects the challenges posed by evolving regulations.