Twitter Glitches Hinder DeSantis' Presidential Announcement

Twitter experienced multiple crashes during a live chat between Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis.

The crashes disrupted DeSantis' announcement of his presidential nomination bid.

Concerns were raised about the reduced workforce and vulnerability to crashes under Musk's ownership.

During a live chat between Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis, Twitter encountered multiple crashes, which affected DeSantis' announcement of his presidential nomination bid. The workforce reductions implemented by Musk, including the dismissal of engineers responsible for software bugs, raised concerns among current and former Twitter employees. As the event began, David Sacks acknowledged the strain on the servers due to the large number of attendees.

The crashes were attributed to the high number of listeners and Musk's extensive Twitter following. Despite the interruptions, approximately 678,000 people still tuned in to the chat session, which eventually resumed and reached around 304,000 listeners.

Under Musk's ownership, Twitter has experienced more frequent outages. In March, users reported difficulties accessing links on the platform, marking the sixth major outage of the year according to NetBlocks, compared to three during the same period the previous year.

As the crashes unfolded, U.S. President Joe Biden took the opportunity to mock DeSantis' presidential bid through a fundraising tweet, sarcastically mentioning that the link worked. This led to hashtags like 'Failure to Launch,' 'Crashed,' and 'Desaster' trending on Twitter in the United States.

The recurring technical issues on Twitter raise concerns about the platform's stability and reliability, particularly during crucial events and periods of high user activity. The layoffs of experienced engineers responsible for bug fixes appear to have contributed to the platform's susceptibility to crashes, highlighting the necessity for robust infrastructure and support to ensure uninterrupted service for users.