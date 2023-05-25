Tom Hanks' Angry Outburst At Cannes

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's agitated attitude at the Cannes.

The couple was leaning forward towards the red carpet manager.

And their facial expressions suggest they were having trouble hearing the man due.

An expert in body language explains Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's agitated attitude at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.The wife of the actor from A Man Called Otto posted on Instagram to clarify that the viral photo of him at the event yelling at a man was not a 'altercation.'

Wilson claimed that Hanks had trouble hearing the man during the event due to the loud noise. She insisted, 'This is called I can't hear you. Wilson's comments about the circumstance were corroborated by a body language specialist, who told The Mirror: 'As anyone with hearing loss knows, the facial expressions you make when you're having a hard time hearing someone talk may frequently mirror indications of rage or irritability.

'Both are leaning forward towards the red carpet manager here and it seems the din around them made it difficult to hear their directions,” she explained the facial expression of the couple to the publication.

“Tom’s deeply-etched frown and the way his eye stare at the man’s face suggest he is trying to listen intently rather than be threatening.

'Tom jerks his right thumb backward, which would fit with the fact that he was asking if they should join the line-up behind them. In another shot he is pointing forward, as though checking.

“Rita appears to be pointing directly at the guy, which might have suggested anger, except her hand is palm-up and the finger is crooked, which would suggest ‘can I just check?’. Only her lower jaw-jut might suggest impatience,” the expert said.

James continued: 'The body language does look dramatic from a man known as the nicest man in Hollywood but there is a bigger clue in another pic that seems to confirm their version of events when Hanks is actually cupping his ear, which is a sure sign of a problem hearing what is being said.”

'The contrast with the couple’s very stretched and rigid-looking showtime smiles as they pose up for the press a few moments later looks stark but I’d definitely give Tom the benefit of the doubt here, otherwise we’d be calling the well-documented niceness out as a sham.'