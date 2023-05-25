Shweta Tiwari Shares Gorgeous Images From Recent Photoshoot

She posted some breathtaking shots from her most recent session on Instagram.

She was dressed in a bralette blouse and mermaid lehenga in the photos.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor stood for a side closeup shot in one photo.

Shweta Tiwari lit up the internet when she posted some breathtaking shots from her most recent session on Instagram. The star looked stunning in a vibrant beige lehenga, prompting several fans to comment, 'Age is just a number for her.'

Shweta Tiwari captioned the photo on Instagram, 'Never Complain. Never Explain!' She was dressed in a bralette blouse and mermaid lehenga in the photos. She had her hair down and wore dewy makeup. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor stood for a side closeup shot in one photo, while her complete frame was visible in another, with features of her floor-length lehenga evident.

As soon as the actor posted these pictures, many took to the comments to react to the glamorous look. Actor Divya Agarwal reacted to the pictures and wrote, “Look at you !!!!!!!!! (heart eyes emoticons) Super hot!' Sayantani Ghosh reacted to the post and commented with fire emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Age is just a number for this stunning lady she is still so hot.' Another fan wrote, “Oh my god! U r unbelievably, breathtakingly, ethereal, and gorgeous!”

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, made her Bollywood debut last month in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. When asked about Palak's performance in the film, she told PTI, 'She hasn't reacted yet; she's still processing it.' Her approval could come after this picture or after three to four films.' Produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had an ensemble of actors including Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Rohini Hattangadi. On April 21, the film was released to mediocre reviews.

Shweta Tiwari is well known for her part in the 2001 film Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also appeared in shows such as Parvarish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Main Hoon Aparajita. The actor also won Bigg Boss Season 4 in 2010, presented by Salman Khan, and has been in other reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.