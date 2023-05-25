When Karan Johar Admitted That His Films Are About Song And Dance?

After seven years, Karan Johar is returning to feature film directing.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is Karan next film.

In Student of the Year, Karan introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

After seven years, Karan Johar is returning to feature film directing. In that time, the filmmaker, who turns 51 on May 25, has only directed pieces in the collections Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. Of course, he has been a prolific producer and the head of Dharma Productions. When Karan debuted three rookies in Student of the Year over a decade ago, he claimed that he liked making films with song and dance. His films are more about escapism, and he enjoys being 'fun' and 'fabulous.'

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is the director's next film. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film will be released on July 28, 2023, and was written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. With the exception of My Name Is Khan, the majority of the filmmaker's films have featured large dance scenes. His most recent film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan stated in a 2012 interview with Digital Spy, prior to the publication of Student of the Year, 'I love music.' I enjoy music and dance. I adore glamour and make no apologies for it. 'When will you make a film about actual issues?' people ask, and I have done so My name is Khan, and I've liked doing everything, but filmmaking is escapism for me, and I believe that when audiences come to see my films, they must enter that world.'

'I don't want to show something that doesn't have that gloss and glamour, and I don't want to lie about it,' he continued. I don't want to be serious or intense. 'I want to have a good time and look fabulous.'

3 In Student of the Year, Karan introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. 3 After seven years, Karan Johar is returning to feature film directing. 3 Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is Karan next film.

In Student of the Year, Karan introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. It was the first time he and his production company had worked with newcomers as protagonists. Since their huge debut, all three have had successful careers in Bollywood.

Karan has also co-produced the Akshay Kumar film Selfiee, in addition to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. When it was released in February, it bombed at the box office. He is also producing Yodha, an action thriller starring Sidharth, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. It is set to be released this year.